Badgers and Gophers face off for Paul Bunyan’s Axe

MINNEAPOLIS (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) and Minnesota Gophers (5-6) face off for the most-played rivalry in college football.

The Gophers have kept the Axe in Minneapolis for the last two years. The series is tied all-time at 62-62-8.

The Badgers locked up their 22nd-straight bowl trip with a win over Nebraska last week, while the Gophers look to end the year .500 and qualify for a bowl.

The Badgers are third in the Big Ten West, while the Gophers fifth.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai returned last week from a broken throwing hand. The sixth year senior was 18/28 for 169 yards, one interception, and one touchdown. He also rushed for 51 yards.

Running back Braelon Allen rushed for 62 yards on 22 carries and a pair of touchdowns against the Huskers. The junior is third in the conference in yards per game at 81.9 and is only one of three Big Ten players to rush for double digit touchdowns. He is fourth in the conference in points per game at six.

Safety Hunter Wohler left the Nebraska game with an injury. He was active and played against the Gophers. The junior leads the Badgers and Big Ten defensive backs with 101 tackles. His 67 solo tackles are fourth in the country and leads all defensive backs.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.