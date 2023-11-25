Badgers and Gophers face off for Paul Bunyan’s Axe

Wisconsin's Braelon Allen is congratulated by teammates during overtime of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen is congratulated by teammates during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) and Minnesota Gophers (5-6) face off for the most-played rivalry in college football.

The Gophers have kept the Axe in Minneapolis for the last two years. The series is tied all-time at 62-62-8.

The Badgers locked up their 22nd-straight bowl trip with a win over Nebraska last week, while the Gophers look to end the year .500 and qualify for a bowl.

The Badgers are third in the Big Ten West, while the Gophers fifth.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai returned last week from a broken throwing hand. The sixth year senior was 18/28 for 169 yards, one interception, and one touchdown. He also rushed for 51 yards.

Running back Braelon Allen rushed for 62 yards on 22 carries and a pair of touchdowns against the Huskers. The junior is third in the conference in yards per game at 81.9 and is only one of three Big Ten players to rush for double digit touchdowns. He is fourth in the conference in points per game at six.

Safety Hunter Wohler left the Nebraska game with an injury. He was active and played against the Gophers. The junior leads the Badgers and Big Ten defensive backs with 101 tackles. His 67 solo tackles are fourth in the country and leads all defensive backs.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will be...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday

Latest News

No. 5 Wisconsin sweeps no. 1 Nebraska at the Field House.
No. 5 Wisconsin hands no. 1 Nebraska their first loss of the year
Wisconsin rallies from 8-point deficit, beats SMU 69-61 to win Fort Myers Tip-Off
Minnesota running back Trey Potts (3) and Wisconsin linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) during the...
Badgers aim to regain Axe, with Gophers on 2-game winning streak in college football’s oldest series
Marquette guard Sean Jones (22) gets past UCLA forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) during the first...
Sean Jones hits late 3-pointer to lift No. 4 Marquette to 71-69 win over UCLA at Maui Invitational