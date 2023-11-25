Beloit holds 31st annual holiday parade

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday festivities are officially underway.

The City of Beloit is kicking off its holiday spirit with its annual holiday parade.

Hundreds of people lined up and down Grand Avenue downtown and got to see plenty of decorative floats make their way down the street.

“It’s something we all look forward to,” parade attendee Paul Gorton said. “We had Thanksgiving yesterday, and we’re more worried about coming to the parade. I don’t usually get excited about the holidays until about right when it’s time, and it’s time. So, definitely something to be excited about.”

Santa Claus made his way to Beloit for its annual holiday parade. (NBC15)

Some folks were even lucky enough to say hello to Santa Claus.

“We try to come every year,” parade attendee Sarah Connell said. “The kids love it, so you know, it’s fun for them and they like to see Santa.”

Many floats were put together by local businesses, schools and organizations.

Beloit has held its holiday parade over the last three decades.

“Families that have been coming, have been coming for 31 years,” Downtown Beloit Association Executive Director Shauna El-Amin said. “They’re bringing their grandkids, their great grandkids down here. It’s really a great family tradition, and it’s also a way to see Santa.”

The holiday fun continues next Friday with the city holding its “Holidazzle” community shopping event.

