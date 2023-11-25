The Edgewater hosts annual tree lighting

Edgewater Hotel holiday tree lighting
Edgewater Hotel holiday tree lighting(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Edgewater Hotel is looking festive Friday after its annual tree lighting event.

The celebration has been ongoing for nine years and organizers say they updated their holiday display this year.

“The size of the trees and the lights we actually amped them up this year,” Chief Operating Officer Amy Supple said. “They are much brighter than they have been in past years and we thought why not go big.”

Santa, Mrs. Claus and Bucky Badger all visited the hotel to spread holiday cheer.

Something to look forward to next week- Edgewater staff say the ice skating rink will be open.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
A Madison man died in an early morning crash on I-39/90 on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, the...
Madison man dies in Thanksgiving morning crash

Latest News

Henry Vilas Zoo lights
Holiday lights return to Henry Vilas Zoo
Shine On Madison
Families gather for seasonal lights ceremony in downtown Madison
More than 1.5 million lights are on display in Janesville at the Rotary Botanical Gardens.
More than 1.5 million lights shine at Janesville Rotary Botanical Gardens Holiday Light Show
Crash on the Madison Beltline westbound near Gammon Road.
Two separate crashes on WB Beltline slow traffic