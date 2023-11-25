The Edgewater hosts annual tree lighting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Edgewater Hotel is looking festive Friday after its annual tree lighting event.

The celebration has been ongoing for nine years and organizers say they updated their holiday display this year.

“The size of the trees and the lights we actually amped them up this year,” Chief Operating Officer Amy Supple said. “They are much brighter than they have been in past years and we thought why not go big.”

Santa, Mrs. Claus and Bucky Badger all visited the hotel to spread holiday cheer.

Something to look forward to next week- Edgewater staff say the ice skating rink will be open.

