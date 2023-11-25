Families gather for seasonal lights ceremony in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Santa made a stop in Madison on Friday night, helping to spread holiday cheer by plugging in the light display at Lisa Link Peace Park.

Families gathered at the State Street park listening to Christmas carols and turns played on the xylophone before the lighting. Santa and special guests helped illuminate the entire park.

“It does take a lot of coordination and planning to light up like this,” Madison’s Central Business Improvement District Executive Director Matt Tramel said. “It’s absolutely worth it because State Street is the jam of downtown Madison.”

If you want to explore downtown Madison, there are also free trolleys running every Saturday until Christmas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

