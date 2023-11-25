Holiday lights return to Henry Vilas Zoo

Henry Vilas Zoo lights
Henry Vilas Zoo lights(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo was aglow with holiday cheer Friday night as people braved the chilly weather to check out this year’s holiday lights.

Volunteer Coordinator Lauren Salzmann said it’s fun to see the reactions of those attending.

“It’s so wonderful to see the smiles on kids’ faces when they come in and they see all the lights lit up,” Salzmann said. “They come and see Santa’s here, especially we have a new light maze this year, and this is brand new.”

Salzmann said each year, they get more and more lights- meaning more and more volunteers are involved to make the special display happen. There are nearly one million lights this year.

Tickets can be bought on the zoo’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
A Madison man died in an early morning crash on I-39/90 on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, the...
Madison man dies in Thanksgiving morning crash

Latest News

Edgewater Hotel holiday tree lighting
The Edgewater hosts annual tree lighting
Shine On Madison
Families gather for seasonal lights ceremony in downtown Madison
More than 1.5 million lights are on display in Janesville at the Rotary Botanical Gardens.
More than 1.5 million lights shine at Janesville Rotary Botanical Gardens Holiday Light Show
Crash on the Madison Beltline westbound near Gammon Road.
Two separate crashes on WB Beltline slow traffic