Holiday lights return to Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo was aglow with holiday cheer Friday night as people braved the chilly weather to check out this year’s holiday lights.

Volunteer Coordinator Lauren Salzmann said it’s fun to see the reactions of those attending.

“It’s so wonderful to see the smiles on kids’ faces when they come in and they see all the lights lit up,” Salzmann said. “They come and see Santa’s here, especially we have a new light maze this year, and this is brand new.”

Salzmann said each year, they get more and more lights- meaning more and more volunteers are involved to make the special display happen. There are nearly one million lights this year.

Tickets can be bought on the zoo’s website.

