Madison Streets Division set to plow roads in anticipation of Sunday snow

The newest addition to the City of Madison Division Streets crew, the double wing plow truck.
The newest addition to the City of Madison Division Streets crew, the double wing plow truck.(wmtv)
By Tyler Peters
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Streets Division announces it will have crews ready to hit the roads with snow expected to hit the area Saturday night and into Sunday.

The city says 32 trucks will be sent to cover the Street Division’s salt route network. The routes include main thoroughfares in Madison that are used by Metro Transit’s buses.

Streets that are not part of the salt route network will likely be covered with snow, according to the city. Non-salt routes are only plowed when there is three or more inches of snow. This weekend’s storm system is expected to only produce around one inch.

The city notes this snowstorm will not affect leaf collection for residents with a Nov. 26 set out date.

