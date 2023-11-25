More than 1.5 million lights shine at Janesville Rotary Botanical Gardens Holiday Light Show

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday marks the 27th year the Janesville Rotary Botanical Gardens will be adorned with lights this holiday season.

More than 1.5 million lights are on display for the Rotary Botanical Gardens 2023 Holiday Light Show. Ninety-percent of the lights are now LEDs and more than 11 miles of extension cords are used.

Larry Holterman is one of the people who makes the beautiful light show come to life. Holterman said tons of staff and volunteers come together in October to make it all happen.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser, so it’s just an amazing effort that everybody puts in,” Holterman said.

Holterman said the reflection of the lights on the pond is his favorite part of the display.

Rotary Botanical Gardens Executive Director Becky Kronberg said the number of lights is up a little bit from last year, making it bigger and brighter than ever. There is also an antique sleigh for people to get a fun photo opportunity, as well as adorable animal displays made by volunteers.

“It’s just a wonderful family-friendly activity and it’s become a holiday tradition for so many people,” Kronberg said.

A new building on the grounds provides a warm space for people to stop in at as they stroll around, with bathrooms and concessions inside.

Those wishing to walk through the magical display can visit from 4:30-9 p.m. Nov. 24-26, Nov. 30-Dec. 3, Dec. 7-10, Dec. 14-23, and Dec. 26-30.

It costs $12 for anyone ages 13+ and $5 for those ages 3-12. Children ages 2 and younger are free. You can purchase tickets online.

