MPD: Woman threatens attendant with knife, rock: “I’ve got something for you.”

By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman is facing multiple charges after threatening an attendant at the Red Roof Inn with a large rock and a knife.

Madison police officers were called to the Red Roof Inn on Hayes Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

The 31-year-old woman was arguing with a 34-year-old man staying at the Inn, and when she was not allowed into his room, she confronted the attendant on duty, according to MPD.

When asked to leave, the woman allegedly threatened the attendant with a large rock, saying “I’ve got something for you.”

According to police, she then took a knife out, flipped the blade open while still holding onto the rock and making more threats.

When the attendant called 911, the woman ran back towards the room the argument started.

Police say the woman resisted arrest and threatened law enforcement on scene, but was eventually taken into custody.

The woman now faces six charges, including Disorderly Conduct while Armed, Resisting Arrest, and Intimidation of Victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

