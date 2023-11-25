No. 5 Wisconsin hands no. 1 Nebraska their first loss of the year

No. 5 Wisconsin sweeps no. 1 Nebraska at the Field House.
No. 5 Wisconsin sweeps no. 1 Nebraska at the Field House.(Nolan Kromke/ UWBadgers.com)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 5 Wisconsin (25-3) volleyball swept no. 1 Nebraska (27-1) at the Field House on Friday.

Junior middle Anna Smrek had 18 kills and three blocks and senior outside hitter Sarah Franklin had 16 kills and 12 digs. This was Franklin’s seventh double-double of the year.

The Badgers won 25-22, 28-26, and 25-16. The second set had 11 ties and six lead changes.

The Big Ten powerhouses split the regular-season series. The then-no. 1 Badgers fell to the then-no. 2 Huskers on the road in October. This is the eighth-straight win over Nebraska at the Field House.

“The Big Ten is a dog fight all the time, every single match, and that’s a great team,” Wisconsin setter MJ Hammill said. “I’m sure there will be a time when we see them again, and I think it just shows every night you have to be on in the Big Ten as a team.”

Wisconsin served well. The badgers had five aces on Friday, compared to zero during the first meeting in Lincoln.

The Badgers hit .357, which is the season-high against the Huskers.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
A Madison man died in an early morning crash on I-39/90 on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, the...
Madison man dies in Thanksgiving morning crash

Latest News

Wisconsin rallies from 8-point deficit, beats SMU 69-61 to win Fort Myers Tip-Off
Minnesota running back Trey Potts (3) and Wisconsin linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) during the...
Badgers aim to regain Axe, with Gophers on 2-game winning streak in college football’s oldest series
Marquette guard Sean Jones (22) gets past UCLA forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) during the first...
Sean Jones hits late 3-pointer to lift No. 4 Marquette to 71-69 win over UCLA at Maui Invitational
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) hands off to running back Braelon Allen (0) against...
Two-game losing streak to Minnesota stings current Badgers