No. 5 Wisconsin hands no. 1 Nebraska their first loss of the year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 5 Wisconsin (25-3) volleyball swept no. 1 Nebraska (27-1) at the Field House on Friday.

Junior middle Anna Smrek had 18 kills and three blocks and senior outside hitter Sarah Franklin had 16 kills and 12 digs. This was Franklin’s seventh double-double of the year.

The Badgers won 25-22, 28-26, and 25-16. The second set had 11 ties and six lead changes.

The Big Ten powerhouses split the regular-season series. The then-no. 1 Badgers fell to the then-no. 2 Huskers on the road in October. This is the eighth-straight win over Nebraska at the Field House.

“The Big Ten is a dog fight all the time, every single match, and that’s a great team,” Wisconsin setter MJ Hammill said. “I’m sure there will be a time when we see them again, and I think it just shows every night you have to be on in the Big Ten as a team.”

Wisconsin served well. The badgers had five aces on Friday, compared to zero during the first meeting in Lincoln.

The Badgers hit .357, which is the season-high against the Huskers.

