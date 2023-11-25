‘No purchase is too small:’ Madison businesses encourage local holiday shopping

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Small Business Saturday kicked off the start of the holiday season for many local shops in Dane County.

Store owners and managers say the holiday wouldn’t be possible without their loyal customers.

Manager of Madison Modern Market Emma Stepien says that neat, locally-owned shop in your neighborhood will only stay open if you shop there.

“Please think of those cool stores that you’ve been to or if you’re looking for something too, ask us if we have it,” she said. “If we don’t, I would love to recommend another small business in the downtown area or really anywhere in Madison if we can help support our neighboring small businesses.”

Stepien is one of many small business managers across the area preparing for the holiday season. She says every purchase, no matter the price, is appreciated.

“We have itty bitty items like buttons and pins, from $1.25 and prices at so many different brackets that you feel comfortable,” Stepien said. “You should feel comfortable purchasing within the budget that you can. But don’t feel embarrassed if you spend $2, $4, $10, 20 dollars. I think that all of those little bits and pieces really do help a small business.”

Liz Severson has been going to the same locally-owned business, Madison Chocolate Company, several times a week for many years.

“When the pandemic hit, I remember worrying about Madison Chocolate and there was one other small business that I worried about,” she said. “And I made it sort of my thing to do everything I could to patronize those businesses.”

Co-owner of Madison Chocolate Company Megan Hile says the connection they have with their customers is very important to their company.

“Absolutely we feel supported,” Hile said. “Our gluten free bakery flew off the shelves way earlier than usual this morning; we were probably sold out by 9:30 of all of our major items. And many people were in here just enjoying with their family. It’s a great weekend because a lot of people are traveling, so, it was great to see the café filled with families being together sharing times.”

Hile says Small Business Saturday is a chance to recognize their customers’ commitment.

“So, I think that’s what’s really most important to Madison Chocolate, is our customer base and our customer clientele,” she said. “And we try to build community connections. And here we are, we have a new store, a new location, new community and new regulars.”

It’s not too late to catch some post-Thanksgiving deals, many local shops are continuing their sales through the weekend.

