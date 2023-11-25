Snow arrives for second half of the weekend

First Alert Day issued for travelers
Snow to impact holiday travel on Sunday.
Snow to impact holiday travel on Sunday.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Quiet and cool today
  • Scattered snow on Sunday
  • Staying cool next week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We had nice quiet weather for those traveling to the Badger state for the Thanksgiving holiday, but things may get a bit dicey for those getting back on the roads later this weekend. We’re watching a system that will bring accumulating snow Saturday night into Sunday. While we wouldn’t usually be concerned about a system like this, we issued a First Alert Day for those who will be on the roads as travel could become messy with the snow and holiday travelers.

What snow we do get from this system will stick around for a bit as temperatures will stay below freezing to start the new week.

What’s Coming Up...

Saturday is mainly overcast, with the chance for a flurry or two in the morning. Temperatures will stay in the mid-30s for most of the day. This will be the better travel day of the weekend as the weather will be quiet across most of the region.

Tonight skies remain cloudy and snow will begin to move in just before midnight. Most of the snow accumulation that we see will be overnight through Sunday morning. Snow showers will continue to taper off through the afternoon with just a few flurries lingering by the evening. Snow totals won’t be too significant: most of us will see about an inch, maybe close to two in some locations.

Again, the First Alert Day on Sunday is mainly for those getting on the roads in the morning. Travel will be better later in the day.

Looking Ahead...

Clouds will clear and sunny skies will return on Monday but with chilly temps: we’ll start off in the teens in the morning, with afternoon highs in the mid-20s. More of the same on Tuesday, with temperatures back in the mid-30s by Wednesday. Highs will return to the seasonable 40s on Thursday and Friday. We’ll be keeping an eye on our next potential system for Friday and next Saturday. This one could either bring us rain, snow, or a mix depending on temperatures.

