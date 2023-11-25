Weekend Snow Chances

Changes Not Far Away
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Cloudy For Saturday
  • Snowy Sunday Ahead
  • Remaining Chilly To End Month
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday ahead of some snow potential.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Looks like cool and calm conditions to end the month of November.

Looking Ahead...

A warming trend is likely as we head into December.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
A Madison man died in an early morning crash on I-39/90 on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, the...
Madison man dies in Thanksgiving morning crash

Latest News

NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will be...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday
A few clouds tonight and cooler. Overnight lows down around 20 with a light northerly wind 5-10...
Sunny & Colder For Black Friday
From cold to snow.
Sunny & Colder For Black Friday
Continued cool into next week
Mild Today, Turning Colder Friday