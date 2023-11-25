Weekend Snow Chances

Cloudy For Saturday

Snowy Sunday Ahead

Remaining Chilly To End Month

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday ahead of some snow potential.

What’s Coming Up...

Looks like cool and calm conditions to end the month of November.

Looking Ahead...

A warming trend is likely as we head into December.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.