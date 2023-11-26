ALERT DAY: Snow impacts holiday travel

Scattered snow through the morning

Totals around 1-2″ for most

Cooler to start workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Day as our first “significant” snow of the season is moving through, just in time for Thanksgiving travelers to head back home. Snow will be the biggest issue in the morning, causing visibility issues and slower travel on the interstates. As snow tapers off through the afternoon, travel conditions will improve,

If you’re staying on more local roads today, just watch for slick spots in intersections and overpasses as usual. Those making the drive back home may want to be prepared for things to be more congested than usual in the morning.

Scattered snow will continue through the morning, tapering off through the late morning and early afternoon. Snow totals are still expected to be between 1-2 inches for most of us, though a few isolated spots could see up to 3 inches. As the snow moves out, skies will remain overcast through the evening. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the southwest up to 15 mph. Temps remain in the mid and lower 30s.

Overnight skies will begin to clear, allowing temperatures to cool quickly. We’ll wake up to morning temps in the teens, with wind chills likely in the single digits. This is your First Alert that you’ll need to bundle up a bit extra tomorrow morning!

Monday stays cool but will have some sunshine. Highs will top in the mid-20s with a breeze out of the west.

Tuesday morning will be the coldest of the week with temps in single digits for some, and wind chills near or possibly below zero. That’ll be our coldest morning of the season so far!

Temperatures do get warmer through the week. Highs will be back near 40° by Thursday and should hold around there into the next weekend. We’ll keep an eye on a potential system for Friday and Saturday.

