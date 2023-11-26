ALERT DAY: Snow impacts holiday travel

Roads improve through the day
First Alert Day for snow Sunday morning
First Alert Day for snow Sunday morning(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Scattered snow through the morning
  • Totals around 1-2″ for most
  • Cooler to start workweek
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Day as our first “significant” snow of the season is moving through, just in time for Thanksgiving travelers to head back home. Snow will be the biggest issue in the morning, causing visibility issues and slower travel on the interstates. As snow tapers off through the afternoon, travel conditions will improve,

If you’re staying on more local roads today, just watch for slick spots in intersections and overpasses as usual. Those making the drive back home may want to be prepared for things to be more congested than usual in the morning.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Scattered snow will continue through the morning, tapering off through the late morning and early afternoon. Snow totals are still expected to be between 1-2 inches for most of us, though a few isolated spots could see up to 3 inches. As the snow moves out, skies will remain overcast through the evening. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the southwest up to 15 mph. Temps remain in the mid and lower 30s.

Overnight skies will begin to clear, allowing temperatures to cool quickly. We’ll wake up to morning temps in the teens, with wind chills likely in the single digits. This is your First Alert that you’ll need to bundle up a bit extra tomorrow morning!

Monday stays cool but will have some sunshine. Highs will top in the mid-20s with a breeze out of the west.

Looking Ahead...

Tuesday morning will be the coldest of the week with temps in single digits for some, and wind chills near or possibly below zero. That’ll be our coldest morning of the season so far!

Temperatures do get warmer through the week. Highs will be back near 40° by Thursday and should hold around there into the next weekend. We’ll keep an eye on a potential system for Friday and Saturday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will be...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday

Latest News

First Alert Day issued for travelers
Snow arrives for second half of the weekend
Snow Totals
First Alert Day Sunday - Accumulating Snowfal
Snow to impact holiday travel on Sunday.
Snow arrives for second half of the weekend
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Snow Chances