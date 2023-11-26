Arctic Air To Start The Week

Coldest Air Of Season

Few Flurries

Warmer & Unsettled Late Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wrapping up the weekend with a fresh coating of snow on the ground. Totals of 1-3 inches were common across southern Wisconsin with our first “significant” snowfall of the season. While the snow has tapered down, what’s on the ground will be sticking around. Arctic air will be settling in to start the week with the coldest air of the season. At its coldest, wind chills will drop below zero! A slow moderating trend expected through the end of the week ahead of some unsettled weather by late this week and next weekend.

What’s Coming Up...

A few flurries early tonight followed by decreasing clouds. Cold temperatures with overnight lows into the middle teens. Gusty winds out of the west to 25 mph will drop wind chill values into the single digits. Mainly sunny on Monday but frigid conditions. Highs in the middle 20s with a light westerly wind. Clear and cold Monday night with lows around 10 degrees. Increasing clouds Tuesday as cold temperatures remain. Highs into the middle 20s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a few flurries possible. Early lows around 20, climbing after midnight.

Looking Ahead...

A warming trend starts Wednesday and will carry us through the end of the week. This will get us back into the 30s to around 40 degrees. Unsettled weather will also approach late this week. There remains some timing and track issues, but at this point it looks like two chances of mixed precipitation. A slight chance on Friday with a better chance on Sunday.

