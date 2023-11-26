First Alert Day Sunday - Accumulating Snowfal

Messy Travel Sunday

Cold End To November

Calmer Week Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hard to believe our Thanksgiving weekend will be wrapping up soon in what has featured a nice stretch of weather. Unfortunately, there will be some big changes as we round out the weekend and head into that very busy travel day of Sunday. A First Alert Day has been declared for Sunday as we are expecting widespread accumulating snowfall. With cold temperatures over the last couple of days, ground temperatures are now cold enough to support accumulation on roadways. Accumulations are expected to be in the 1-3 inch range and will lead to slick travel, especially the first half of Sunday.

What’s Coming Up...

Cloudy tonight with flurries developing this evening, snow showers after midnight, and light snow by daybreak. Accumulations around an inch are likely with overnight lows into the middle 20s. Light southwesterly winds 3-5 mph. Snow likely the first half of Sunday, then tapering through the afternoon to a few flurries by evening. Additional accumulation of 1-2 inches likely. Highs around the freezing mark with a light southwesterly wind 5-10 mph. Decreasing clouds and cold Sunday night with lows into the middle teens.

Looking Ahead...

The final days of November look like they are returning to a much calmer pattern. Mostly sunny skies with cold temperatures. Highs in the middle 20s to start the week climbing to the lower 40s by Thursday. Our next weathermaker will arrive late this week into next weekend with a chance of rain and snow showers depending on the track and temperature.

