Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.(Pexels)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Area Crime Stoppers is warning iPhone uses of a new feature in the latest iOS update.

The latest iOS 17 update has introduced a new feature called “NameDrop” which is automatically enabled when the iPhone is updated. This feature shares your contact information when your phone is in close proximity to another device, Madison Area Crime Stoppers said in a Facebook post Sunday.

To disable this feature, navigate to your phone’s Settings , then select ‘General’, followed by ‘AirDrop’, and finally, ‘Bringing Devices Together’. Here, you can switch this option to OFF.

Police departments across the country are warning parents to change these settings on their children’s phones to keep them safe as well.

To read more about the feature and what it is capable of, click here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will be...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs

Latest News

US 12/18 on Sunday, Nov. 26 during the first significant snowfall of the year in Madison.
State Patrol: Crashes, slide offs reported Sunday morning during first snowfall
‘No purchase is too small:’ Madison businesses encourage local holiday shopping
Adams Co. woman walking dog, shot by hunter, won't press charges
Adams Co. woman shot by hunter won’t press charges
Adams Co. woman recovering after hunter shoots her
Adams Co. woman recovering after hunter shoots her