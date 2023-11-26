Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Area Crime Stoppers is warning iPhone uses of a new feature in the latest iOS update.

The latest iOS 17 update has introduced a new feature called “NameDrop” which is automatically enabled when the iPhone is updated. This feature shares your contact information when your phone is in close proximity to another device, Madison Area Crime Stoppers said in a Facebook post Sunday.

To disable this feature, navigate to your phone’s Settings , then select ‘General’, followed by ‘AirDrop’, and finally, ‘Bringing Devices Together’. Here, you can switch this option to OFF.

Police departments across the country are warning parents to change these settings on their children’s phones to keep them safe as well.

To read more about the feature and what it is capable of, click here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.