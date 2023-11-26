Madisonians take to Elver Park to enjoy first snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For many, the long-awaited snowfall Sunday in South-Central Wisconsin is bringing a lot of joy, with some winter activities already in full swing.

Drew Doering looked out of his window Sunday morning and decided to go disc golfing. He wasn’t the only one, with several people flocking to Elver Park to play amidst the first snowfall.

“You really can’t beat Madison backdrop in the winter sometimes and especially out here in, in Elver Park. It’s gorgeous,” Doering said. “It’s just sort of like a little shared experience of weathering the elements and, and still playing disc golf.”

Doering says the season’s first snowfall makes his favorite game all the more challenging and fun.

“The first thing that comes to mind for me is finding the disc after you throw them,” he said. “So that can be a lot more difficult when it’s under like a few inches of snow. But you sort of learn after playing for a while that especially after a fresh snow, there’s like a signature little slice mark of the disc going in where you won’t see footprints around it yet.”

Waking up to snow was especially thrilling for those who aren’t from the Midwest.

“It’s good fun. We’ve been here for like two hours just sledding,” Andrew Wynn said. “We were looking for something fun and wintry to do and saw the big hill so went and bought a sled and went sledding.”

Andrew and his wife Shyann recently moved to Wisconsin and after hours of sledding only have one wish.

“People are gonna hate us for it... but more snow.”

