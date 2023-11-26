No. 5 Badger notch third-straight sweep at Field House

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The no. 5 Wisconsin Badgers (26-3) sweep the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-24) in the Badgers’ final regular-season game at the Field House.

The Badgers won 25-21, 25-10, and 25-16. Iowa finished the season 0-20 in conference play.

Outside hitter Sarah Franklin had 14 kills, while Temi Thomas-Ailara had 11 kills.

The Badgers out-blocked the Hawkeyes 12-5. Middle blocker Caroline Crawford tallied her 500th career block in the win.

Up next, the Badgers await the announcement of their opponent in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament. Wisconsin will host the first round. The will play on Thursday, November 30.

