Service dogs visit homeless hospital patients

BOSTON (WBZ) - Some patients at Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts received some cuddly guests on Wednesday.

The weekly visits from man’s best friend offer a special kind of healing.

It is the best hour of the week for patients at Boston Medical Center for the homeless program.

“Makes me forget about my injuries for a while, and they’re just so sweet. They make everybody happy,” patient Ann Carolan said.

The dogs are from BMC Healing Pups, Boston Medical Center’s in-house pet therapy program.

“They don’t care where you’ve been or what you’ve done or how you’ve gotten to where you are in life. They just want to give some love,” BMC Healing Pups co-founder Sheryl Katzanek said.

Katzanek is also Boston Medical Center’s director of patient advocacy and domestic violence program. She says we can all learn something from the dogs.

“I like to say the dogs help to humanize us,” she said.

All the dogs are certified therapy or certified assistance dogs, including Katzanek’s black lab Rylie.

“It’s so humbling to see her and the other dogs in action. All we do is make the introduction. They do the rest,” she said.

The dogs are good medicine for the patients.

“The dogs are also an entree into people’s stories which I think is wonderful. I think this is a population that a lot of people don’t stop and ask about their stories. And so if you say to somebody ‘Oh, did you grow up with animals?’ They just open up to you,” Katzanek said.

BMC Healing Pups co-founder Michael Hurley still marvels at the difference they make.

“I remember walking into a room and thinking, ‘Why are they going to want to see a stranger’s dog?’” he said.

Hurley found out the day of the Boston Marathon bombings when his first therapy dog, Dexter, had been on the job just four days. They visited survivors, families and staff every day for weeks.

“And to see someone smile like that after what they just went through and be like, ‘Can they come back?’” he said.

Hurley says the dogs, including his rescued bulldog, Memphis, are badge-wearing, business card-holding, hospital mascots and the biggest challenge is getting anywhere on time because Memphis and the other dogs are never in a hurry.

“It takes him an hour to get almost anywhere,” he said.

Sully is a showman, Blue loves treats, Zara is high energy and Nelly, a well-dressed chihuahua, is a calming presence.

“I’m always here. Every Thursday,” Carolan said.

Nelly is Carolan’s favorite and is the kind of dog that she would have if she could.

“Makes me so happy. Warms my heart,” she said.

Manager of service programs Dan Maloney says the visits really do “help heal.”

Dan Maloney, Manager, Service Programs: “The dogs are instant community.”

“A patient that is feeling less stressed, that has had a chance to interact positively with people and with the dogs, is a lot more likely to interact productively with their doctor and with their nurse, that leads directly to better health outcomes,” he said.

The sense of wellness goes both ways.

“I’m proud of the dogs, what they can do. But it also makes me feel like I’m actually doing something. I’m an engineer. I don’t do patient care, but I’m actually doing patient care. I’m doing patient care with these dogs,” Hurley said.

At the end of the visit, both the dogs and patients get love, which is exactly what they need.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.