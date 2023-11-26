State Patrol: Dozens of crashes, slide offs Sunday morning during first snowfall

US 12/18 on Sunday, Nov. 26 during the first significant snowfall of the year in Madison.
US 12/18 on Sunday, Nov. 26 during the first significant snowfall of the year in Madison.(Shaina Nijhawan)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is reporting just over 10 crashes from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. Two of those crashes involved injuries.

WSP added there were just over 10 slide offs on Wisconsin interstates spanning from La Crosse to Rock Co.

State Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down, use your headlights, and to not use cruise control. They also said to give yourself enough time to get to your destination.

Madison Streets Division crews have been out on the roads since shortly before 12 a.m. Sunday and the snow work will continue throughout the day.

The City of Madison is warning drivers of slippery roads on Sunday, especially in areas that are not salted.

“Please continue to make good choices on your travels through Madison,” the city said. “Be slow, patient, and alert.”

When the snows began late Saturday evening, thirty-two plow trucks were dispatched to maintain the salt routes. The trucks have been circling through their routes all night long and through the morning hours. In the early afternoon, a fresh deployment of thirty-two operators will take over those duties from the midnight crew and they continue working on the salt routes until the snow stops and the salt routes are in good winter driving condition.

Following the work on the salt routes, these crews will transition to applying sand to the non-salt route areas of Madison as needed.

Streets Division staff will continue to monitor the roads and the weather.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will be...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs

Latest News

‘No purchase is too small:’ Madison businesses encourage local holiday shopping
Adams Co. woman walking dog, shot by hunter, won't press charges
Adams Co. woman shot by hunter won’t press charges
Adams Co. woman recovering after hunter shoots her
Adams Co. woman recovering after hunter shoots her
The newest addition to the City of Madison Division Streets crew, the double wing plow truck.
Madison Streets Division set to plow roads in anticipation of Sunday snow