UW-Whitewater football advances to NCAA quarterfinals

UW Whitewater Warhawk.
UW Whitewater Warhawk.(UW Whitewater via Facebook)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team defeated Wheaton College 49-42 in the second round of the NCAA Division III Playoffs Saturday at Perkins Stadium.

The Warhawks advance to face Wartburg in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 12 p.m.

UW-Whitewater will compete in the quarterfinals for the 14th time since 2005. Wartburg advanced with a 42-20 win over Whitworth Saturday.

The other three quarterfinal matchups feature North Central and UW-La Crosse, Alma and Cortland and Johns Hopkins and Randolph-Macon.

