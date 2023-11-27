Coldest Air Of Season

Cold End To November

Mostly Calm Week Ahead

Wintry Mix Possible This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A calm but cold start to the workweek as an arctic outbreak settles in. This will lead to the coldest air of the season with single digit lows into Tuesday morning and subzero wind chills. The good news is that much of the week will feature sunshine and it will come with moderating temperatures for the second half of the week. As we move into the weekend, we will keep an eye on our next disturbance. Depending on the track and temperature, this will determine our rain or snow chances.

What’s Coming Up...

Just a few clouds tonight, otherwise very cold with lows around 10 degrees and wind chill values around 0. Winds becoming light out of the northwest 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds Tuesday. Cold with highs into the middle 20s. A light westerly wind of 10-15 mph. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries Tuesday night. Early lows around 20 degrees, climbing after midnight. Becoming mostly sunny Wednesday with highs back to the upper 30s.

Looking Ahead...

A calm second half of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb from the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Our next disturbance arrives sometime this weekend with a chance of rain or snow showers. The best chance looks to come on Sunday. Stay tuned as we get a better idea on what will play out during this time frame.

