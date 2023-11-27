Coldest conditions of the season ahead!

Highs in the low 20s today

Sub-zero wind chills Tues morning

Warmer later in the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cold conditions are in the forecast over the next couple of days. Arctic high pressure is building in from the north and this ridge will dominate conditions around here.

What’s Coming Up...

Highs today are only expected to reach the lower to middle 20s but with wind in the 10 to 15 mph range, windchills will be in the teens for the better part of the day.

Cold conditions will continue for tomorrow as well with northerly wind. Highs are again expected in the lower to middle 20s. We do have a lot of sunshine coming up as high pressure will dominate. Expect skies to become mostly sunny today and remain mostly sunny during the day tomorrow.

Looking Ahead...

Winds will shift to southerly by Wednesday and that will allow milder air to push back into the state. High temperatures will return to the lower 40s through the middle part of the week.

Very little if any precipitation is in the forecast in the coming days. Our best chances will be late in the week. of rain or snow showers Saturday night into Sunday.

