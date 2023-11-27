Fickell, Mordecai reflect on highs and lows leading up to Minnesota win

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers beat the Gophers 28-14 on the road on Saturday. The Axe returns to Madison after spending the last two years in Minneapolis.

And the win served as a solid way to round out an up and down year for Luke Fickell and Wisconsin.

Just a few weeks ago, the Badgers hit their lowest point of the year. They dropped three straight, including a road loss at Indiana, then getting beat at home by Northwestern by 14 points.

But last week’s overtime win over Nebraska carried over into this week for the Badgers, as the offense looked good on Saturday against the Gophers.

For head coach Luke Fickell and quarterback Tanner Mordecai, the Badgers rallied around each other during the losing streak.

“I don’t think they ever questioned who was on board, they questioned the toughness maybe some of those guys said,” Fickell said on Saturday. “The heart. I mean, that’s the difference. There’s a difference to say, ' who’s on board.’ There’s a difference all the sudden when you get punched in the mouth and things are down, to see what else you’re made of. And I think that-- since I’ve been here-- there’s never been a question of what kind of locker room you’ve got and how those guys care about each other.”

“We were in a tough spot,” Mordecai said on Saturday. “That’s kind of one of those situations where guys either respond well or they respond terribly. And I think that is a testament to the character and what kind of guys we have in our locker room to respond when we’re in such a low place. So, I’m super proud of them, super proud to be on their team.”

The Big Ten Championship is next weekend in Indianapolis. Michigan will play Iowa. The Badgers’ bowl fate will be announced later.

