Henry Vilas Zoo welcomes new capybara following Fiona’s death

On Monday, the zoo revealed a female capybara named Peru just completed her quarantine period and would soon meet her new roommate. Morrison, a male capybara, had been alone for the past six months since the passing of 12-year-old Fiona in May.

“Peru is a very sweet capybara and she is settling in nicely,” Zoo Executive Director Ronda Schwetz said. “Our zookeepers have been going above and beyond to take care of Morrison since Fiona’s passing, but having a female companion here is exactly what we wanted for Morrison.”

Now that her quarantine is over, Peru will now move in with Morrison, the Zoo explained. They will spend the winter together at their winter home in the Zoo’s Animal Health Center before moving to the Aviary habitat when the weather warms up, which is when the public will get their first chance to say hi.

“We are excited to welcome Peru to the Henry Vilas Zoo family,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Many thanks to our staff who have worked hard to ensure Peru feels at home. We look forward to Peru getting to know Morrison and having the two bond over these winter months.”

Zoo officials explained how they worked with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to find a new companion for Morrison. They noted that Peru, who is moving here from Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo, is very nearly the same age as Morrison. The few months between them is much smaller than the eight-year-gap between him and Fiona.

According to the zoo, capybara are the world’s largest rodents and can weigh up to 150 pounds. Found throughout much of South America, they spend much of their lives swimming and grazing on grass and water plants, eating up to eight pounds of it per day.

