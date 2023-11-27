Madison Public Market groundbreaking marks next step for the project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison city leaders broke ground Monday morning on the coming public market, marking the next step for the years-in-the-making project.

Once completed, the Madison Public Market will be a year-round indoor marketplace with forty permanent vendors featuring locally grown foods, handcrafted artwork, and center for cuisine-centric entrepreneurship to help foster businesses. The 48,000 square-foot market, which is in the city’s former Fleet Services building, in the 200 block of First Street, is expected to open in 2023.

“Really we could start counting months now, instead of years, and people will be able to come to Madison, and come to this building, and get a taste of what our community is like,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at the event.

Officials hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Madison Public Market, on Mon., Nov. 27, 2023. (WMTV-TV/Michelle Baik)

The future of the market hit a snag in the fall when the city revealed none of the bids were close to the amount the city had budgeted for the project. The city is expected to spend $12.5 million on construction for the market, but the lowest bid it received was 20% higher than that.

A month later, in October, the Common Council approved the extra funds to get the project back on track.

In September, city officials and the Madison Public Market Foundation also hosted an open house event to offer a sneak preview of what shoppers should expect. Roughly a third of the building will be geared toward newer small businesses and entrepreneurs. A designated space, called the True Stage Market Ready Hall, focused on production featuring mentorship, an incubation center, and a shared kitchen.

The open house will feature 20+ local vendors, including exciting newer businesses and a few of Madison’s long-time favorites. Showcased above is a rendering of MPM set to open in 2025. (City of Madison Engineering Division)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.