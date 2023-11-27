Mom of toddler whose organs were donated meets baby with her heart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The clock was ticking for a Tennessee baby with a failing heart, and time had already run out for a Kentucky toddler. But life continues for both because their paths crossed.

Patience Clouse was no different to most parents when they welcome a new baby into the world. She took videos and pictures of her son, Mark Jr., in the hospital, capturing his first moments of life, his first hiccups and their first hellos, WSMV reports.

“Hi, buddy,” said Clouse to Mark in one of those early videos. “He came out, and he cried. I was joyful that he made it here.”

That’s because as quickly as a new life begins, the universe reminds you it can end just as fast.

“His left side of his heart did not grow properly,” Clouse said, adding time was ticking for Mark. “He made it to about Christmas, and he started deteriorating.”

For nine months, Mark lived in limbo between life and death at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, waiting for one thing.

“Organ donation. They said that was his only chance,” Clouse said.

Mark needed a new heart. His journey to find one took him from his home in Harrogate, Tennessee, to Corbin, Kentucky.

Denise Bargo doesn’t just walk with grief; she carries it with her everywhere she goes. In the car or the buggy at a grocery store, she carries a little brown box in memory of her little girl, Lena.

“This is my baby Lena in her little urn,” Bargo said.

Bargo recalled when she knew something was wrong with her daughter.

“Lena started throwing up and had a fever,” she said. “She went limp in my arms, and I gave her CPR. I gave her breath all the way to Corbin Hospital. I never stopped breathing for my baby.”

A shunt that was supposed to be flushing spinal fluid off Lena’s brain stopped working. Just months before her second birthday, the little girl was declared brain dead.

Bargo’s son, Cody Taylor, suggested the idea of organ donation, and the mother agreed. Video captured a rare and deeply personal moment that came next at Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington. An honor walk is held when a patient prepares to donate their organs. Hospital staff lined the hallways to honor Lena as she was wheeled into the operating room. Bargo laid in the bed and held her the entire way.

Word spread quickly to Clouse at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“Two of the transplant team doctors came in and said, ‘There’s a heart available,’” Clouse said. “I was speechless.”

On the same day that Lena was taken into the operating room, nurses paraded Mark down a hospital hallway lined with nurses, doctors and staff.

“We’ve all been waiting for this moment forever. We decided to give him a last parade before he went and got his new heart because it was his chance at a new life,” Clouse said. “It was the perfect timing; I don’t know if he would have waited much longer.”

Eventually, Bargo learned over Facebook that Lena’s heart went to Mark. Months later, the two families met, and Bargo embraced Mark the moment she saw him.

“Hi, precious baby, can I hold you? Thank you so much,” she said. “God’s little miracle! Can I feel your little heart beating? God is so amazing!”

Lena didn’t just save Mark. She saved her own mother, too.

“When Lena was in the hospital, I kept feeling like I was having a heart attack,” Bargo said.

As Lena was dying, doctors rushed Bargo to another floor where bloodwork found cancer. Doctors say they caught it early.

“Lena’s our little hero,” Bargo said.

In a way, Mark is a hero, too. He’s now the keeper of Lena’s heart.

“Mark’s alive because of Lena, but Lena’s heart is beating because of Mark,” Bargo said. “It’s a precious gift to know that my baby’s still alive.”

Lena’s organs also helped another baby and a grown adult.

