MPD: Bullet hits bed of sleeping adult and child

MPD received at least two calls reporting gunshots heard near the 800 block of Troy Drive on Madison’s north side.
By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers found that a bullet went through a bedroom wall and stopped inside a box spring/mattress while an adult and a small child slept on the bed Sunday night.

MPD says just before midnight they received at least two calls reporting gunshots heard near the 800 block of Troy Drive on Madison’s north side.

The officers saw bullet holes on the outside of one of the homes, and contacted the resident living there. Once inside, they found the bullet had gone into the box spring/mattress, and learned that the person and the small child had been asleep on that bed when the shots were fired.

MPD says they do not have a suspect in custody at this point. They ask that anyone with information about these shots fired call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or via online at p3tips.com.

