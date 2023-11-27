‘Reindeer from Santa’: Elk spotted in McFarland streets

Elk spotted in McFarland(Courtesy of Isabelle Doskocil)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - An elk roaming the streets of McFarland is reported to have wandered around the state, possibly in search of a love interest.

Isabelle Doskocil captured video Friday night of the elk near a Kwik Trip in the village. It’s seen turning right at an intersection, sharing the road at one point with Doskocil.

Doskocil, whose video has been shared on Facebook more than a thousand times, says they were “flabbergasted” and “shocked” at the sighting. They joked to a friend it was a “reindeer from Santa.”

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), however, recognized it as a bull the agency has been tracking.

“This particular bull elk has been showing up on trail cameras and members of the public have been integral in reporting observations,” DNR Wildlife Biologist Christina Kizewski wrote to NBC15.

She said photos from the public plus an ear tag have made the tracking possible this season. Reports are that this bull was also in Columbia County, near Wisconsin Rapids and east of Wausau.

It’s breeding season for elk, Kizewski explained. “At times we see less dominant bull become more transient looking for breeding opportunities.”

The DNR will continue to monitor the elk’s movements, she added.

