Rollover crash in Madison injures one

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rollover crash in Madison sent one person to the hospital Sunday night.

Madison Police say the call for the crash came in just before 9:00 p.m. Officers arrived at the intersection of East Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive to find a two vehicle crash. One of them an SUV rolled over on it’s side, the other a car with front end damage.

It’s not clear how many people were in both vehicles at the time of the crash but MPD reports the only reported injury was to a person inside the SUV. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the crash occurred when one of the two vehicles involved turned in the intersection, colliding with each other, causing the SUV to roll over.

