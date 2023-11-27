‘What health care looks like: Hospital delivers healthy foods to doorsteps

HILLSBORO, Wis. (WMTV) - A hospital in central Wisconsin is showing that health care is so much more than a visit to the doctor.

HungerCare, a free meal kit service, is run in Hillsboro and Elroy. A team at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics began the program in March as one of six partners with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

“When you see people struggling, you know you can help them and there’s a solution out there, why don’t you just do it,” Dan Howard, manager of marketing and community relations said.

HungerCare Delivery in Hillsboro (WMTV/Michelle Baik)

Each month, Howard helps coordinate boxes of food to about 40 participants. The program began as a way to help patients with diabetes and expanded to fight food insecurity overall.

“That is what health care looks like,” he said.

Howard also helps deliver to more than a dozen recipients who struggle to get to a food pantry.

“I just feel we’re doing the right thing,” Brooke Mikla, community wellness coordinator, said. “This takes us away from the office, but this is what it’s all about, being out in the community, supporting our community, letting [them] know we’re there for them. That’s what it’s all about.”

Participant Liz Johnson received a mix of rice, beans, tuna and fresh produce. “I’ve been trying to eat healthier because exercising is hard for me. It’s a great program. I’d recommend it to anybody,” she said. “It’s hard for me to get out and go get it. I appreciate them bringing it to us.”

While HungerCare is run by the hospital, organizers say participants do not have to be patients. It is open to everybody in the area who needs it.

