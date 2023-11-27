‘What health care looks like: Hospital delivers healthy foods to doorsteps

By Michelle Baik
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Wis. (WMTV) - A hospital in central Wisconsin is showing that health care is so much more than a visit to the doctor.

HungerCare, a free meal kit service, is run in Hillsboro and Elroy. A team at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics began the program in March as one of six partners with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

“When you see people struggling, you know you can help them and there’s a solution out there, why don’t you just do it,” Dan Howard, manager of marketing and community relations said.

HungerCare Delivery in Hillsboro
HungerCare Delivery in Hillsboro(WMTV/Michelle Baik)

Each month, Howard helps coordinate boxes of food to about 40 participants. The program began as a way to help patients with diabetes and expanded to fight food insecurity overall.

“That is what health care looks like,” he said.

Howard also helps deliver to more than a dozen recipients who struggle to get to a food pantry.

“I just feel we’re doing the right thing,” Brooke Mikla, community wellness coordinator, said. “This takes us away from the office, but this is what it’s all about, being out in the community, supporting our community, letting [them] know we’re there for them. That’s what it’s all about.”

Participant Liz Johnson received a mix of rice, beans, tuna and fresh produce. “I’ve been trying to eat healthier because exercising is hard for me. It’s a great program. I’d recommend it to anybody,” she said. “It’s hard for me to get out and go get it. I appreciate them bringing it to us.”

While HungerCare is run by the hospital, organizers say participants do not have to be patients. It is open to everybody in the area who needs it.

You can support Second Harvest Foodbank and its partners through the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign. Click to donate.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs

Latest News

The Henry Vilas Zoo’s lone capybara is getting a new friend.
Henry Vilas Zoo welcomes new capybara following Fiona’s death
Nearly 600 citations were issued by Wisconsin state troopers over the long holiday weekend,...
Wisconsin State Patrol outlines busy, snowy Thanksgiving weekend
Giving Tuesday is upon us and donors to NBC15 Share Your Holidays will get the chance to make...
Giving Tuesday provides opportunity to fight hunger during Share Your Holidays
Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election...
Official who posted ‘ballot selfie’ in Wisconsin has felony charge dismissed