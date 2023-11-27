Wisconsin State Patrol outlines busy, snowy Thanksgiving weekend

State Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down, use your headlights, and to not use cruise control.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Nearly 600 citations were issued by Wisconsin state troopers over the long holiday weekend, according to new totals released on Monday. While the troopers’ ticket writing pens were getting a workout, over a thousand drivers were given something to be thankful for: a warning.

With more people hitting the road than ever before, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers were called to help stranded drivers nearly 400 times.

Just over 50 times, they needed to help after someone ran off the road and troopers were called to investigate 128 crashes, the WSP numbers indicated.

The figures offered by law enforcement did not break down totals by day, so it is hard to get a read on whether those run-offs and crashes mostly happened after the snow started falling as many people were coming home from the holidays.

ResponseTotal
Motorist Assists387
Run Offs51
Crash Reports128
Speed Citations591
Speed Warnings1,038
Impaired Driver Arrests18

Extra patrols for MPD, Dane Co.

Elsewhere, the end of the holiday weekend meant the end of multiple expanded traffic enforcement efforts. However, one of those agencies, the Madison Police Department, is already warning lead-footed drivers not to get too comfortable. MPD plans to team up with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office all next month to patrol for several types of violations, including seatbelt laws, intoxicated driving and violations of bicycle and pedestrian laws.

The police department explained the goal of the initiative is not writing more tickets or arresting more drivers. Instead, they want to avert dangerous driving and bad decisions behind the wheel.

The funds to pay the overtime for the enhanced patrols come from a Wisconsin Department of Transportation grant, MPD added.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with reporters in the state Capitol, Oct. 17, 2023, in...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers used alternate email under name of Hall of Fame pitcher, report says
One Madison coffee roaster has been declared a cut above the rest by being named the best...
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
Drew Doering looked out of his window Sunday morning and decided to go disc golfing.
Madisonians take to Elver Park to enjoy first snowfall
Madison Area Crime Stoppers is warning iPhone uses of a new feature in the latest iOS update.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update