Wisconsin State Patrol outlines busy, snowy Thanksgiving weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Nearly 600 citations were issued by Wisconsin state troopers over the long holiday weekend, according to new totals released on Monday. While the troopers’ ticket writing pens were getting a workout, over a thousand drivers were given something to be thankful for: a warning.

With more people hitting the road than ever before, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers were called to help stranded drivers nearly 400 times.

Just over 50 times, they needed to help after someone ran off the road and troopers were called to investigate 128 crashes, the WSP numbers indicated.

The figures offered by law enforcement did not break down totals by day, so it is hard to get a read on whether those run-offs and crashes mostly happened after the snow started falling as many people were coming home from the holidays.

Response Total Motorist Assists 387 Run Offs 51 Crash Reports 128 Speed Citations 591 Speed Warnings 1,038 Impaired Driver Arrests 18

Extra patrols for MPD, Dane Co.

Elsewhere, the end of the holiday weekend meant the end of multiple expanded traffic enforcement efforts. However, one of those agencies, the Madison Police Department, is already warning lead-footed drivers not to get too comfortable. MPD plans to team up with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office all next month to patrol for several types of violations, including seatbelt laws, intoxicated driving and violations of bicycle and pedestrian laws.

The police department explained the goal of the initiative is not writing more tickets or arresting more drivers. Instead, they want to avert dangerous driving and bad decisions behind the wheel.

The funds to pay the overtime for the enhanced patrols come from a Wisconsin Department of Transportation grant, MPD added.

