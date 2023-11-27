Wisconsin volleyball to host Jackson State in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

Devyn Robinson celebrates vs. Illinois
Devyn Robinson celebrates vs. Illinois(UWBadgers.com/ Julia Kostopoulos)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball will host Jackson State in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, November 30 at 5:00 p.m. at the Field House.

Click here for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament bracket.

The Badgers are the third overall seed in the tournament and will host the first two rounds of their region in Madison.

Nebraska, Pitt, and Stanford are the other no. 1 seeds.

Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, and Purdue join Wisconsin as the five Big Ten schools in this year’s tournament. Marquette is also in the Badger’s region.

The 26-3 Badgers ended the regular season with three-straight home sweeps, including an upset of no. 1 Nebraska.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will be...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs

Latest News

UW Whitewater Warhawk.
UW-Whitewater football advances to NCAA quarterfinals
Nebraska volleyball at Wisconsin
No. 5 Badger notch third-straight sweep at Field House
Wisconsin tight end Hayden Rucci (87) celebrates after the 28-14 win against Minnesota of an...
Badgers beat Gophers 28-14, take back Paul Bunyan’s Axe behind Allen’s ground attack
No. 5 Wisconsin sweeps no. 1 Nebraska at the Field House.
No. 5 Wisconsin hands no. 1 Nebraska their first loss of the year