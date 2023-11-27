Wisconsinites hunt for perfect Christmas tree on snowy Thanksgiving weekend

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) -There’s nothing like a fresh coat of snow on a Christmas tree farm. A picture-perfect scene for Wisconsinites starting up their holiday decorations.

From Fraser fir to spruce, tree buyers were able to cut down their own trees just in time for the holidays. Families say these moments bring everyone together. In the Bailey household, getting a tree every Thanksgiving weekend is a family tradition.

“We got 3 trees. We’re here together,” Christmas Tree buyer Gina Bailey said. “It’s a beautiful winter day in Wisconsin, and it’s all about family. We’re very happy.”

Christmas tree hunt (WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

Like many tree farms, Eugster’s Farm Market is the busiest after Thanksgiving.

“We like the Christmas tree season in particular because people come here happy,” General Manger Jacob Eugster said. “They come out of the car from the second they open the doors, everyone’s jolly in the season and the like in the festivity mode—it’s all smiles.”

The tight-knit farm creates a space for customers to interact with employees.

“It’s busy enough where it keeps the guys doing this [tree shake] and busy all day but not so busy that we can’t interact with every single family personally,” Eugster said.

Relationships are only the start of what a tree farm has to offer.

“We’ve always enjoyed cutting a tree,” Bailey said. “We tried an artificial tree one year that’s all it made it. We couldn’t do it, so we’re back to real trees.”

After their precious cargo was secured, the Baileys headed home to decorate it.

“Well, it’s got to have the old favorites on it,” Bailey said. “We don’t have a theme or anything. We just have all the homemade ornaments and the old ornaments from our parents and grandparents, and it’s just walk down memory lane.”

It’s not too late to make some memories with your loved ones and grab a tree. Eugster’s will be open for the next two weekends.

