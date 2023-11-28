2023 Wisconsin deer harvest falls well short of recent average

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Every single region of Wisconsin saw fewer deer killed during this past gun-deer season than the recent average totals, new Dept. of Natural Resources figures show.

On Tuesday, the agency released license sales and harvest totals for the now-closed season, and they show a steep drop off from last year, as well as a notable decline when compared to the five-year average. The DNR prefers using the latter figure when tracking trends as a way to smooth out single-year swings.

The decline comes as the number of people buying licenses held relatively steady, the DNR statement indicated. The number of licenses that include deer hunting privileges, e.g. gun, bow, crossbow, sports, and conservation patron licenses, issued this year, 788,697, was less than one percent lower than last year. People who requested licenses for gun hunting only totaled 434,817, DNR indicated.

The hunters, too, came from across the country and all over the world, the agency’s statement pointed out. People from all 50 states and 27 countries all bought licenses to hunt in the Badger State.

Hunters in Adams Co. appeared to have the most luck with nearly 10 deer registered per square mile on its farmland. Adams Co. also topped the field in forest zones, with 3.5 deer per square mile.

Preliminary 2023 Gun Deer Season Harvest Totals

Deer Management Zone Type 2023 5-Year Avg. Northern Forest Zone Antlered 17,715 -14.7% Antlerless 10,305 -27.2% Central Forest Zone Antlered 3,587 -3.6% Antlerless 2,703 -2.1% Central Farmland Zone Antlered 44,587 -5.2% Antlerless 53,696 -14.7% Southern Farmland Zone Antlered 19,501 -0.9% Antlerless 21,848 -11.1% Total Antlered 85,390 -6.4% Antlerless 88,552 -15.2% Total 173,942 -11.1%

In Tuesday’s update, the DNR reported a third firearm-related incident after the first two, in Adams Co. and Forest Co., that were detailed in the agency’s previous update.

The new one happened on Friday, Nov. 24, when a man in Taylor Co. was shot in the upper thigh. According to the statement, a 35-year-old hunter took a shot at a deer and hit the other man, who was treated at a nearby hospital. The DNR pointed out three incidents this year are a lot lower than last year when there were eight total incidents, four of which were self-inflicted.

While gun-deer season may have wound down, there are still four more opportunities this year for hunters to head out:

Muzzleloader Season : Nov. 27-Dec. 6

Antlerless-only Season : Dec. 7-Dec. 10

Holiday Hunt: Dec. 24-Jan. 1

