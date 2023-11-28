Badgers’ Blackwell named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin freshman guard John Blackwell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

The Badgers won the Fort Myers Tip-Off last week Florida, aided in part by Blackwell’s effort. The freshman had back-to-back 10 point games. In the championship game against SMU, Blackwell had a season and career-high nine rebounds.

Blackwell has scored in double digits in five of the seven games this year. He is second in scoring in the conference among freshman, averaging 10.2 points per game.

The 6′4 guard also leads Wisconsin in shooting percentage at 46.2%.

The Badgers beat Western Illinois 71-49 at the Kohl Center. Up next, they will host no. 3 Marquette on Saturday at 11:30.

