Badgers’ running back Braelon Allen will enter NFL draft

The University of Wisconsin junior running back revealed on social media Tuesday afternoon that he would enter the upcoming NFL draft. In his message, Allen thanked the Badger Nation for their support.

“Playing for Wisconsin and wearing the Motion W has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Allen said at the beginning of the video, which featured a montage of his great moments in a Badgers’ uniform. “I was proud to carry on the incredible legacy of RBU (Running Back University) and follow in the footsteps of so many great running backs.”

The Fond du Lac-native rushed for 984 yards on 181 attempts for the Badgers this season. He fell short of his totals for his first two seasons where he crossed the 1,200-yard mark, earning All-Big Ten second team honors and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Offensive MVP in his sophomore campaign.

Those earlier two years did include UW’s bowl games for their respective seasons. While the Badgers are headed back to a bowl this year, Allen’s statement did not indicate if he would still be with the team at the time.

