Coldest day of the week

Wind chills near 0° this morning

Warm front moves through Wednesday

Watching a more active weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re waking up to the coldest conditions of the season so far! Bundle up as you head out the door as wind chills are on either side of 0° this morning.

It’ll be another cool day today, but a warm front will bring some changes on Wednesday. As milder air moves in for the second half of the week, that could add some complications to our weekend weather. As our next systems move in on Saturday and Sunday, the type of precip we get will be determined by what time of day the weather-makers move in. It could shape up to be a messy weekend.

What’s Coming Up...

Sunshine to start the day today with cold conditions. Clouds will begin to increase through the late morning, and by the late afternoon, we’ll see more clouds than sun. Temperatures will remain cool again, with highs staying in the mid and lower 20s. Dress warm if you’re spending time outside today!

Thankfully, the cloudcover helps us stay a bit warmer tonight. Temps will still cool into the teens, but upper teens for most of us. A warm front will sweep in from the west early Wednesday morning, causing temps to rise to the mid and lower 20s by daybreak.

Highs tomorrow will be more seasonable, in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a westerly breeze. Skies will start off cloudy in the morning but become sunnier later in the day.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures will stay closer to seasonal as we start the month of December. We’ll be watching two possible systems for the weekend: one on Saturday and one on Sunday. If both of these weather-makers move in during the morning when temps are cool, we’ll see chances for snow. However, if they arrive later in the day milder temperatures will allow for rain or a rain/snow mix.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the weekend weather and will continue to bring you First Alert updates.

