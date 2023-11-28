Family, friends honor UW Platteville Athletic Director and her unborn child

Family, friends honor UW Platteville Athletic Director and her unborn child
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Platteville Athletic Director Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka’s friends and family said goodbye to a beloved coach, teacher and soon-to-be-mother at her funeral service.

According to her family, Navarro-Krupka was eight months pregnant when she and her unborn daughter Karina Maria unexpectedly died of natural causes on November 18th.

Rather than spend money on flowers, the family asked for monetary donations to go toward the Dr. Kristina Marie Navarro-Krupka Memorial Fund for UW Platteville’s Athletic Department.

The money will help students involved in sports, something Navarro-Krupka cared deeply about.

Madison Sports Hall of Fame Club member Paul Swanson knew Navarro-Krupka her whole life. He taught, coached and was athletic director at Robert M. La Follette High School where Navarro-Krupka graduated from.

”Platteville was very lucky to have her,” Swanson said. “She had a great impact there because she loved the school, she loved what she was doing and she loved the coaches and athletes she had the privilege of working with.”

Though Navarro-Krupka never got to experience motherhood, her nieces and nephews always called her the fun aunt.

”Kristina was a wonderful aunt to many,” Nvarro-Krupka’s sister Katelyn Keller said. ”Know that Kristina is with you, she loves you and she’s so very proud of you.”

Navarro-Krupka’s birthday is on Wednesday and she would’ve turned 40.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs

Latest News

Family, friends honor UW Platteville Athletic Director and her unborn child
Family, friends honor UW Platteville Athletic Director and her unborn child
HungerCare Delivery in Hillsboro
‘What health care looks like: Hospital delivers healthy foods to doorsteps
The Henry Vilas Zoo’s lone capybara is getting a new friend.
Henry Vilas Zoo welcomes new capybara following Fiona’s death
Nearly 600 citations were issued by Wisconsin state troopers over the long holiday weekend,...
Wisconsin State Patrol outlines busy, snowy Thanksgiving weekend