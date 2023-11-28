Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week as UW preps for NCAA Tourney

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball was named a no. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament an the Badgers will play Jackson State in the first round of the tournament at the Field House.

The Tigers won the SWAC Tournament Championship. Jackson State finished fifth in the SWAC regular season, but beat conference leaders Alabama State en route to the conference tournament title.

Meanwhile, the Badgers are coming off three-straight wins, including an upset over no. 1 and previously undefeated Nebraska. Wisconsin is doing it on the back of outside hitter Sarah Franklin, who was just named the Big Ten Player of the week for the third time this year.

The Florida native had 30 kills over the Badgers’ last two matches.

Head coach Kelly Sheffield said former badger great Dana Rettke reached out to him and sang Franklin’s praises from Italy, where she plays professionally.

“[Rettke] said, ‘look, I’m playing against the best players in the world right now, and I see almost nobody at our level, very few people, doing what Sarah is doing right now,’” Sheffield said of his stars. “I mean, the range she’s attacking. She’s passing six rotation for three of those rotations, she’s passing half the court, she’s seeing a ton of serves come at her. Her blocking is getting better every week, she hits everywhere on the court to different depths. You know, she’s got great vision of seeing where the defense is and then putting balls where they’re not. She is absolutely fearless.”

The Badgers and Tigers will play on Thursday at 7:30 at the field house. Wisconsin is also host Northern Iowa and Miami earlier in the day at 5:00 p.m.

