Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week as UW preps for NCAA Tourney

Wisconsin outside hitter Sarah Franklin
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball was named a no. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament an the Badgers will play Jackson State in the first round of the tournament at the Field House.

The Tigers won the SWAC Tournament Championship. Jackson State finished fifth in the SWAC regular season, but beat conference leaders Alabama State en route to the conference tournament title.

Meanwhile, the Badgers are coming off three-straight wins, including an upset over no. 1 and previously undefeated Nebraska. Wisconsin is doing it on the back of outside hitter Sarah Franklin, who was just named the Big Ten Player of the week for the third time this year.

The Florida native had 30 kills over the Badgers’ last two matches.

Head coach Kelly Sheffield said former badger great Dana Rettke reached out to him and sang Franklin’s praises from Italy, where she plays professionally.

“[Rettke] said, ‘look, I’m playing against the best players in the world right now, and I see almost nobody at our level, very few people, doing what Sarah is doing right now,’” Sheffield said of his stars. “I mean, the range she’s attacking. She’s passing six rotation for three of those rotations, she’s passing half the court, she’s seeing a ton of serves come at her. Her blocking is getting better every week, she hits everywhere on the court to different depths. You know, she’s got great vision of seeing where the defense is and then putting balls where they’re not. She is absolutely fearless.”

The Badgers and Tigers will play on Thursday at 7:30 at the field house. Wisconsin is also host Northern Iowa and Miami earlier in the day at 5:00 p.m.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday

Latest News

John Blackwell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Badgers’ Blackwell named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) drives against Tennessee's Jonas Aidoo, right, during the first...
Steven Crowl’s double-double helps Wisconsin cruise past Western Illinois 71-49
Purdue center Zach Edey slam dunks the ball over Marquette during the first half of an NCAA...
Purdue, Illinois lone Big Ten teams ranked in AP Top 25 Poll
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college...
Fickell, Mordecai reflect on highs and lows leading up to Minnesota win