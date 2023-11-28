“Gilda’s Club” marks big anniversary in Madison

Since 2008, the Gilda’s Club chapter in Madison has helped thousands of families whose lives have been affected by cancer.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Since 2008, the Gilda’s Club chapter in Madison has helped thousands of families whose lives have been affected by cancer.

On Monday night, the organization marked its 15 years in Wisconsin’s capital with an open house and by revealing new programs are in the works. Guests were welcomed to an event at its Middleton clubhouse.

“For me, it’s a really exciting time,” Executive Director and CEO Lannia Stenz said. “There’s still so much left to be done, and it’s my privilege and opportunity to be part of it.”

Cardboard cut-out of Gilda's Club logo
Gilda's Club Madison held a 15th anniversary celebration at its Middleton clubhouse, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Hailey Collins)

Already, the organization offers programs designed for people of all ages, from children to teens to adults, to provide them with free emotional support, cancer education, and hope.

To move its mission forward, Gilda’s Club will soon roll out three new initiatives organizers hope will let them further meet the needs of those affected by cancer and their loved ones.

Cardboard cut-out of Gilda's Club logo
Gilda's Club Madison held a 15th anniversary celebration at its Middleton clubhouse, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Hailey Collins)

The three new programs, along with the times they will occur are:

  • Parents and Caregivers of Kids with Cancer - 2nd & 4th Monday, 6:00– 7:30 pm
  • Grupo mensual de apoyo del cancer (Support in Spanish)- 3rd Mon. 6:00– 7:30 pm
  • Recurrent & Metastatic Cancer - 4th Wednesday, 5:00- 6:30 pm

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

Latest News

Since 2008, the Gilda’s Club chapter in Madison has helped thousands of families whose lives...
“Gilda’s Club” marks big anniversary in Madison
Giving Tuesday is upon us and donors to NBC15 Share Your Holidays will get the chance to make...
Giving Tuesday provides opportunity to fight hunger during Share Your Holidays
Share Your Holidays barrels
Giving Tuesday provides opportunity to fight hunger during Share Your Holidays
A hospital in central Wisconsin is showing that health care is so much more than a visit to...
‘What health care looks like: Hospital delivers healthy foods to doorsteps