“Gilda’s Club” marks big anniversary in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Since 2008, the Gilda’s Club chapter in Madison has helped thousands of families whose lives have been affected by cancer.

On Monday night, the organization marked its 15 years in Wisconsin’s capital with an open house and by revealing new programs are in the works. Guests were welcomed to an event at its Middleton clubhouse.

“For me, it’s a really exciting time,” Executive Director and CEO Lannia Stenz said. “There’s still so much left to be done, and it’s my privilege and opportunity to be part of it.”

Already, the organization offers programs designed for people of all ages, from children to teens to adults, to provide them with free emotional support, cancer education, and hope.

To move its mission forward, Gilda’s Club will soon roll out three new initiatives organizers hope will let them further meet the needs of those affected by cancer and their loved ones.

The three new programs, along with the times they will occur are:

Parents and Caregivers of Kids with Cancer - 2nd & 4th Monday, 6:00– 7:30 pm

Grupo mensual de apoyo del cancer (Support in Spanish)- 3rd Mon. 6:00– 7:30 pm

Recurrent & Metastatic Cancer - 4th Wednesday, 5:00- 6:30 pm

