Giving Tuesday provides opportunity to fight hunger during Share Your Holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Giving Tuesday is upon us and donors to NBC15 Share Your Holidays will get the chance to make their dollars go twice as far this year.

Thanks to a generous donation by UW Health, the first $25,000 in donations to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin during Tuesday’s drive will be matched.

A typical $20 gift would normally cover 50 meals. Match that, and the total jumps to 100 meals!

That’s 100 meals for the people who live in southern Wisconsin. Every dollar raised during the Share Your Holidays campaign stays within the area and supports people coping with food insecurity right here.

The Second Harvest Food Bank says nearly 100,000 people, 26,000 children face food insecurity in southern Wisconsin. Donations from Giving Tuesday will help thousands of children across 16 counties.

Giving Tuesday marks a national day of giving your time or money to charities across the country. This year’s goal is to reach 5.5 million meals.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.