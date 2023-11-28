Giving Tuesday provides opportunity to fight hunger during Share Your Holidays

Share Your Holidays barrels
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Click Here to Make Your 'Giving Tuesday' Donation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Giving Tuesday is upon us and donors to NBC15 Share Your Holidays will get the chance to make their dollars go twice as far this year.

Thanks to a generous donation by UW Health, the first $25,000 in donations to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin during Tuesday’s drive will be matched.

A typical $20 gift would normally cover 50 meals. Match that, and the total jumps to 100 meals!

That’s 100 meals for the people who live in southern Wisconsin. Every dollar raised during the Share Your Holidays campaign stays within the area and supports people coping with food insecurity right here.

The Second Harvest Food Bank says nearly 100,000 people, 26,000 children face food insecurity in southern Wisconsin. Donations from Giving Tuesday will help thousands of children across 16 counties.

Giving Tuesday marks a national day of giving your time or money to charities across the country. This year’s goal is to reach 5.5 million meals.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka
UW-Platteville athletic director dies unexpectedly during pregnancy, chancellor says
DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday

Latest News

A hospital in central Wisconsin is showing that health care is so much more than a visit to...
‘What health care looks like: Hospital delivers healthy foods to doorsteps
The life of a Lafayette County deputy sheriff, who died over a week ago, was remembered by his...
Lafayette Co. deputy sheriff remembered for his dedication and humor
Robert Canfield, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office
Lafayette Co. deputy sheriff remembered for his dedication and humor
Remember Bob - Camberyn