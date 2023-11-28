Gov. Evers responds to report of alternate email

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Evers responded to reports about his use of an alternate state email under the name of a hall-of-fame baseball player.

Conservative outlet Wisconsin Right Now reported that Governor Tony Evers has used an email with the name Warren Spahn to discuss public business with top-level cabinet appointees and others.

During a visit to Feed My People food bank in Eau Claire on Nov. 28, Evers said alias email addresses are used as a matter of digital security and are common.

“The fact of the matter is that that it was done by my predecessor. And frankly, it’s done to kind of protect my work time. And it doesn’t impact anybody. People get the information they want when they ask for it and it works. And so we don’t have any plans of changing it,” Evers said.

An Evers’ spokesperson said Monday that the use of alias email addresses is a matter of digital security for dignitaries in the state of Wisconsin.

