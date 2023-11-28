Gov. Evers responds to report of alternate email

Governor Tony Evers responded to reports about his use of an alternate state email under the...
Governor Tony Evers responded to reports about his use of an alternate state email under the name of a hall-of-fame baseball player.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Evers responded to reports about his use of an alternate state email under the name of a hall-of-fame baseball player.

Conservative outlet Wisconsin Right Now reported that Governor Tony Evers has used an email with the name Warren Spahn to discuss public business with top-level cabinet appointees and others.

During a visit to Feed My People food bank in Eau Claire on Nov. 28, Evers said alias email addresses are used as a matter of digital security and are common.

“The fact of the matter is that that it was done by my predecessor. And frankly, it’s done to kind of protect my work time. And it doesn’t impact anybody. People get the information they want when they ask for it and it works. And so we don’t have any plans of changing it,” Evers said.

An Evers’ spokesperson said Monday that the use of alias email addresses is a matter of digital security for dignitaries in the state of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, collides with Miami Heat forward Duncan...
The NBA’s tournament quarterfinals are set, with Pacers, Bucks, Lakers and Kings set to host
Weston auto shop donates car to mom in need
Wisconsin auto shop donates car to a local mother in need
Paul Erickson has spent more than 25 years with the university.
UW-Platteville names interim athletic director after unexpected death of former director
Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to contact the Madison Police Dept.
Thieves steal over 100k in rings from West Towne Mall
Milder temperatures are on the way.
Milder Temperatures Return