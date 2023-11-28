Lafayette Co. deputy sheriff remembered for his dedication and humor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The life of a Lafayette County deputy sheriff, who died over a week ago, was remembered by his colleagues.

The 76-year-old deputy sheriff tragically passed away in a crash. Bob Canfield was driving to his cabin to hunt last weekend, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

“I believe he was actually up there to deer hunt that opening deer hunting weekend,” said Sheriff Reg Gill. “I received a phone call from the Oneida County Sheriff informing me that Bob was killed in a traffic crash.”

Bob Canfield’s passing weighs heavy on his colleagues’ hearts.

“He had a tremendous wit and just enjoyable person to be around really demonstrated a tremendous heart of service,” Sheriff Gill said.

Canfield was serious about helping others but always had time to crack a couple jokes.

“I’d start kind of chuckling right away when he started in on stories,” Sheriff Gill said. “He said, ‘Why are you laughing?’ I said because I know at some point there’s a punchline coming.”

His lasting sense of humor is remembered by his former law academy director.

“There’s a handful of students that I do remember because the impact that they made on me or the Academy in general and Bob was one of them,” Brian Landers said.

Canfield started Madison College’s Law Academy at the age of 67. His character and determination was a life lesson to his peers.

“You’re never too old to do something. Don’t let don’t let any age or preconceived notions from other people stop you from doing what you want to do,” Landers said.

His advice, jokes and connections are cherished by his community.

“I’ve always felt that that heaven holds a special place for those that served in law enforcement, and I know Bob’s in that that special place, and he’s probably delivering his one liners as we speak,” Landers said.

Services for Canfield will be in Eau Claire. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is working on a commemorative pin that staff can wear in Canfield’s honor.

Canfield won the NBC15 Making a Difference Award in 2016.

