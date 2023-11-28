Madison homicide suspect’s preliminary hearing delayed

The second man arrested in connection with a shooting at a Madison apartment complex over the summer made his first court appearance on Monday.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – One of the suspects in a summertime killing at a Madison apartment complex will wait a little longer to enter his plea.

Mark Parks, Jr., was originally scheduled to return to a Dane Co. courtroom on Tuesday for his preliminary hearing. However, court records show that hearing was postponed and, instead, the court held a status conference.

During the hearing, a second status conference was set for Monday, Dec. 11, but no date for a new preliminary hearing was listed. He remains held on a million-dollar bond. The court records also showed Parks, 21, has qualified for a public defender. He also did not waive his right to a speedy trial.

The pair are charged with killing Devon Grant in the parking lot of the Grandview Commons Apartments, in the 5900 block of Milwaukee St.

Devonte Gafford and Mark Parks, Jr., are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the...
Devonte Gafford and Mark Parks, Jr., are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of Devon Grant on July 13, 2023.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

The other suspect, Devonte Gafford, was captured on August 8 after U.S. Marshals caught up with him in Milwaukee. He was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, as a party to a crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Gafford, 32, was arraigned in October at which time the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. His bail has also been set at $1 million.

A large police presence was spotted on Madison’s east side Thursday afternoon.
A large police presence was spotted on Madison’s east side Thursday afternoon.(WMTV)

Following the shooting, the police department reported finding approximately 60 shell casings in the vicinity of the shooting. It added that multiple buildings and vehicles were damaged. Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting.

At the time, MPD Chief Shon Barnes said one detective told him this was the most shell casings that the detective had seen at a crime scene in a very long time.

