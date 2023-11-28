Sunshine is back Wednesday

Winds will keep our overnight chilly

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We started the day chilly, with the coldest temperatures so far of the season. Madison got down to 9 degrees, and areas to the west were a few degrees lower. So, starting the day with single-digit temperatures, you knew that there wasn’t going to be a huge jump in temperatures. With the clouds sticking around through the day, highs only made it into the lower 20s.

Overnight we’ll see clouds move out and winds switch over to a more southwest to westerly direction. Temperatures won’t be falling very much for Wednesday morning, and we should be waking up to near 20F.

For the rest of the work week, we’re looking at more sun in our forecast. Wednesday and Thursday are looking mostly sunny, and some increasing clouds for Friday. High temperatures will be between the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Then for the weekend, it looks like this will be the time that we see the best next chance of some precipitation. Likely we’ll see some light showers for part of Saturday and Sunday, but some of us could get a little bit of that wintry mix instead. If any of the white stuff does fall, we’re looking at less than 1/4″ potential.

