Tomah packaging plant to close in January

TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) – A packaging plant in Tomah will shutter its doors shortly after the new year affecting nearly 100 workers there.

TC Continental plans to close its facility, in the 500 block of Williams St., on Jan. 15, or shortly thereafter, according to a letter sent to the state’s Dept. of Workforce Development. The move will affect approximately 90 workers, and they have all been notified of the impending closure, the statement noted.

“We regret the impact of this decision on our employees who have been a strong team of contributors since the acquisition of the plant by TC Transcontinental in 2018,” a senior vice president, Jeff Lasley, said in a statement. “We thank our 89 employees and will ensure they receive the respect they deserve, including support in their career transition.”

Earlier this month, a release by the company explained operations at the Tomah location will shift to multiple locations across the country.

Some workers at the plant are represented by the United Steel Workers and may have bumping rights as part of the collective bargaining agreement with the union, the letter to state officials added. That agreement may affect those employees’ separation dates. Non-union employees do not have bumping rights and have been told when their last days will be, it continued.

