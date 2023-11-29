Fleeing person tries getting medical van driver to help escape, Madison police allege

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A passenger who jumped out of a stolen SUV after a crash in Madison late Monday night tried to enlist a medical transport van driver to help with a getaway. Not only did that plan fail, the van’s driver used the opportunity to snap a photo of the individual to help with the investigation.

That’s how the Madison Police Dept. described the moments after a Jeep allegedly smashed into a black sedan, sending the SUV’s driver and passenger running from the scene. The Jeep struck the sedan around 11:15 p.m. after exiting the Beltline at the Stoughton Rd. interchange, according to the MPD statement.

The driver of the medical transport vehicle told investigators the passenger climbed into the van and asked for a ride, the report continued. After telling the fleeing individual no, the driver took the opportunity to grab the picture.

Rejected, the passenger got back out and ran off, along with the driver of the stolen Jeep, toward a nearby marshy area. MPD officers put up a drone and tried to track down the pair but have been unable to do so.

Investigators determined the Jeep was stolen in Milwaukee and, when they searched it, officers reported discovering drugs and extra license plates.

According to the police department, the driver of the sedan that had been hit was injured and treated at the scene by paramedics.

