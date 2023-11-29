Getting into the holiday spirit at Wisconsin Dells

Wisconsin Dells spokesperson Andy Larsen talks about some of the events to get you in the holiday spirit.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is in full swing, and, for many people, this time of year includes a trip to Wisconsin Dells.

Dells’ spokesperson Andy Larsen sat down with NBC15 news’ Leigh Mills on Tuesday to talk about the events that are happening this year, including the Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl, the Tree of Light, and even a visit from Santa Claus.

The full schedule of events is available at wisdells.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR: Hunter shoots woman in abdomen in Adams Co.
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers warns iPhone users after newest iOS update
Coffee generic
Madison coffee roaster awarded ‘best coffee in the world’
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
NBC15 meteorologist have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Accumulating snow will...
FIRST ALERT DAY Issued for Sunday

Latest News

Andy Larsen discusses holiday events at Wisconsin Dells, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
Getting into the holiday spirit at Wisconsin Dells
CEO Brandi Grayson and Development Manager Shameka Harper
Urban Triage on the organization’s impact
CEO Brandi Grayson and Development Manager Shameka Harper
Urban Triage leaders on the organization's impact
Kraft unveils NotMac & Cheese, a new variety of its popular product with plant-based cheese.
Kraft reveals mac & cheese without the cheese, at least the dairy kind