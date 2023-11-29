Getting into the holiday spirit at Wisconsin Dells

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is in full swing, and, for many people, this time of year includes a trip to Wisconsin Dells.

Dells’ spokesperson Andy Larsen sat down with NBC15 news’ Leigh Mills on Tuesday to talk about the events that are happening this year, including the Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl, the Tree of Light, and even a visit from Santa Claus.

The full schedule of events is available at wisdells.com.

