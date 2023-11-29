Hallman, Vakos, Wohler nabs Big Ten honors

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) against Buffalo during an NCAA football game on Saturday,...
Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) against Buffalo during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Big Ten announced defensive and special teams all-conference honors on Tuesday.

Redshirt sophomore corner Ricardo Hallman, sophomore kicker Nathanial Vakos, and junior safety Hunter Wohler were named to various all-Big Ten teams by the coaches and media.

Wohler was named to the second team by the media and third team by the coaches. The Muskego-native leads the Badgers and is second in the Big Ten with 113 total tackles, which is also the most among Power 5 defensive backs.

Hallman was named to the third team by the media and honorable mention by the coaches. His six interceptions are the most in the conference.

The offensive all-conference honors will be announced on Wednesday.

