Hallman, Vakos, Wohler nabs Big Ten honors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Big Ten announced defensive and special teams all-conference honors on Tuesday.

Redshirt sophomore corner Ricardo Hallman, sophomore kicker Nathanial Vakos, and junior safety Hunter Wohler were named to various all-Big Ten teams by the coaches and media.

Wohler was named to the second team by the media and third team by the coaches. The Muskego-native leads the Badgers and is second in the Big Ten with 113 total tackles, which is also the most among Power 5 defensive backs.

Hallman was named to the third team by the media and honorable mention by the coaches. His six interceptions are the most in the conference.

The offensive all-conference honors will be announced on Wednesday.

